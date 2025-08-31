Bbnaija: Victory Explains Shift In Affection From Gigi Jasmine To Joanna

Former BBNaija season 10 housemate, Victory, has addressed the speculation surrounding his relationships with fellow contestants Gigi Jasmine and Joanna.

Victory’s journey on the reality show was marked by a shift in his affections; he initially pursued a connection with Gigi before his attention turned decisively towards Joanna in the later weeks.

This pivot sparked intense debate among viewers on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of his feelings for Gigi.

Setting the record straight in a post-eviction interview, Victory clarified that his interest in Gigi was genuine at the outset.

He, however, explained that his feelings evolved as he developed a deeper connection with Joanna.

“I came into the house and met a lot of people. Even though I made moves towards Gigi in the first week, I had to pause at some point in the show to evaluate my choices. It wasn’t a case of not liking her again; it was just a case of me liking someone else — Joanna,” he said.

“My fondness for Joanna started from choosing her as my guest during my tenure as Head of House. We got along well, and the likeness grew with time. At the end of the day, my philosophy is that you can like a thousand people depending on what you like them for.”

