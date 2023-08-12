BBNaija: Vee’s Mystery Lover Unveiled As Dj Shawn (Video)

Hours after the former Big Brother Naija (BNaija) Lockdown housemate, Vee shared a picture of a mystery man on her social media page, the identity of her partner has surfaced online and its happened to be Dj Shawn.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Vee Iye took to her official Twitter page to share a photo of herself with her new man emphasising how tantalising the love is.

However, following speculations and investigations from social media users on the identity of Vee’s partner, the mystery man has been identified as a disc jockey.

Also a check on DJ Shawn’s Instagram page confirmed the claim as he posted on his Insta story a video of them in a club wishing her happy birthday in advance.

He wrote with a heart emoji,“Birthday girl soon.”

Fans of Vee Iye had already flooded his page warning him about how he handles the heart of their favourite.

A fan @Kennypearl9 wrote,“No give our favorite breakfast chop oo, she no like stress abeg no stress her oo,”

Watch the video below;