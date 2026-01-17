Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Vee Iye has shared her frustration over the growing social pressure surrounding marriage as she approaches her 30th birthday.

Shedding light on the expectations many women face at that stage of life, the Reality TV star recounted a recent interaction with a married friend who contacted her after a long period of silence.

In a candid TikTok video, the Hollywood actress said the conversation quickly shifted from casual greetings to questions about her marital status, leaving her feeling overlooked and misunderstood.

Vee explained that the friend, who is now married and living abroad, did not inquire about her career, personal growth, or well-being. Instead, the focus was solely on whether she had a partner or plans to settle down.

She described the experience as emotionally draining, noting that such conversations have become increasingly common as she gets closer to turning 30.

READ ALSO:

Reflecting on the exchange, Vee said the question came after her friend claimed she had been praying and felt led to ask about marriage. The moment, however, only deepened her frustration, as she felt her achievements and daily struggles were reduced to her relationship status.

The singer also pointed to Nigeria’s current economic realities, arguing that persistent questions about marriage can feel disconnected from what many young adults are facing.

She emphasised that her priority at the moment is building her career and securing her future, not conforming to societal timelines.

While clarifying that she does hope to get married and have children someday, Vee stressed that such milestones cannot be forced. According to her, life does not always follow a fixed schedule, and she believes everyone should be allowed to grow and make decisions at their own pace.

Her comments have since sparked conversations online, with many women resonating with her message about independence, timing, and the pressure to meet traditional expectations.