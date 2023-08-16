BBNaija: Vee Reacts After Neo Reveals Reason Behind Their Break-Up

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Vee Iye has reacted after her ex-boyfriend, Neo who is a fellow housemate of the BBNaija All-Stars shared the major reason behind their break-up.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that while having a conversation with Pere, Neo revealed that he had to end his relationship with Vee because she refused to be on good terms with his cousin, Venita.

According to Neo, he would love to be with someone who would create a family with him, and not tear down the family he already has.

Speaking further, he stated that since he couldn’t bring them to the same space to sort out their issues, he then decided to just let the relationship hit the rocks.

In reaction to Neo’s claims, Vee took to her Twitter account to tweet a popular slang created by Burna Boy “No Evidence.”

