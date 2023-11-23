BBNaija: Uriel Speaks On Turning Down Acting Gigs

Speaking in a recent interview on Cool FM, Uriel claimed that she has been approached by numerous Nigerian filmmakers to be an actor, but she has consistently declined their advances.

Listing the reason she has continued to decline acting roles despite knowing she’s better at acting than some Nollywood actresses, she said first, she doesn’t want to be limited to a single part; second, some screenplays are predictable; and third, they (filmmakers) don’t make a lot of money.

She said, “A lot of people (filmmakers) have approached me to be in movies. I get asked to be in movies all the time; in my DM, email, I get approached to be an actress.

“And I know that I’m a very good actress. I am probably better than some of the actresses in Nollywood right now. And that’s me being real. Apart from having a natural artiste instinct, I studied drama in the UK. So, I know that I’m quite a good actor.

“I’ve been approached by a lot of people to get into acting but I’ve always turned them down.

“The reason I turned down gigs for acting in Nigeria is because, one, you’re always going to be stereotyped into a role; two, some of the scripts are a bit too predictable; and three, they (filmmakers) don’t pay well.”