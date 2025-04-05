BBNaija: Uriel Sets To Adopt Abandoned Baby In Kogi

Share

A two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Uriel Oputa has offered to adopt a baby who was abandoned by the riverside in Kogi State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that a resident of the Ajaokuta area of Kogi State, Omera Ugbede Opaluwa, posted a video of a baby girl who was reportedly found crying near the Niger Bridge by a community leader.

The leader mentioned that some baby clothes, a wrapper, and other items were also found at the scene.

He added that the community would notify the Local Government authorities and care for the baby until they could identify the mother.

Reacting in the comments section of a blog that shared the video, Uriel offered to adopt the child.

She pledged to provide excellent care for the baby if allowed to adopt her, writing, “Please let me have her. She will never go hungry.”

READ ALSO:

However, there’s no further confirmation if the reality star has contacted the relevant authorities to begin the adoption process.

It would be recalled that Uriel, in 2023, had opened up about her struggle with amenorrhea, which lasted for four years.

Amenorrhea is the medical term for the absence of menstruation during the reproductive years, between puberty and menopause.

The 36-year-old singer described the health challenge as “the lowest point” of her life, emphasising that doctors had told her she might never be able to have a child.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

