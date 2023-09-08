Bbnaija: There’s No Future Between Mercy And I, Says Ike

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars contestant, Ike Onyema, says he and Mercy Eke, his ex-lover, are not getting back together. Mercy and Ike were lovers in the 2019 BBNaija edition. Their relationship, however, hit the rocks at the end of the show. The pair also met at this year’s All-Stars edition — with Ike recently evicted from the house.

In a recent chat with Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, Ike said he has moved on and does not see them getting back together. The reality TV star also said that despite their complicated history, his relationship with Eke “was definitely one of the best times of my life”. “Me and her have a complicated history but definitely it was one of the best times of my life so I had no regrets.

But at the same time I did not want my fans to come and be like let’s support his ex-friend,” he said. “No, I let them know say na me this time. Mercy has a great heart and she is a good person but I do not know how much she dey look out for other people.

“She is a beautiful woman and as much I would think maybe there is something there, one thing I learned is that you never really gain much by going back, you al- ways gotta move forward.”