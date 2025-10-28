Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and Nollywood actress, Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, and her husband, Tope Adenibuyan, also known as Teddy A, have joined the fight against cervical cancer in a video posted on Instagram.

The couple emphasised the importance of awareness, early screening, and protection against Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can lead to life-threatening diseases.

As parents of two beautiful girls, Bambam and Teddy A expressed their desire for a future where their daughters can grow up healthy, empowered, and free from preventable illnesses.

They, however, encouraged open conversations and action to protect each other, stressing that awareness saves lives.

Captioning the video, Bambam wrote: “Every two minutes, a woman somewhere loses her life to cervical cancer. Here at home in Nigeria, too many of those stories are about our mothers, sisters, aunties, and friends.

“HPV is common. It often has no signs. And once some types of HPV stay in the body, it can lead to life-threatening disease.

But awareness, early screening and protection can save lives.

“As parents raising two beautiful girls, this is personal. We want a future where our daughters can grow up healthy, empowered, and free from preventable illness.

“This conversation isn’t just for hospitals or campaigns. It starts in our homes, with love, with courage, with information. Let’s talk and take action. Let’s protect each other. Awareness saves lives.”