BBNaija: Tacha Drags Seyi, Says Even With Awolowo Name, Nothing Changed

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Pepper Dem” housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha on Friday took to her social media page to mock All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo over his eviction on Sunday.

New Telegraph had on Sunday, September 3rd reported that Seyi was evicted alongside Ike and two other guest housemates during the live eviction show.

After exiting the Big Brother house Seyi slammed Tacha for claiming that the organizers of the show called her to be part of the season.

READ ALSO:

Recall that Tacha had once claimed that she was called for the All-Stars season, but she declined the invitation because they refused to pay her.

She went on campaigning against Seyi over his derogatory comments about women.

Reacting to Seyi shades, Tacha took to her official X page to mock him, claiming that even with a popular surname, ‘Awolowo’ nothing has changed for him.

She said, “And nothing HAS CHANGED! Even with your Awolowo name AND A RERUN Of the show you no still reach.

“Dragging you NOT ON A PODCAST BUT ON MY OWN SHOW. Snaiyee YOU CANT RELATE.

“Running around the excuse of “OLD SCHOOL. you’re a sorry excuse of a man.

“Grooming sons to run trains on people’s daughters and you think you’re mentally OKAY? you’re running mad na to naked remain.”