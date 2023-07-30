New Telegraph

July 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija: Tacha Bags…

BBNaija: Tacha Bags Honourary Doctorate Degree

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper dem Gang’ housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has bagged an honorary doctorate degree from an international university.

The brand influencer announced her new title via her Twitter page while sharing photos of herself looking honourably in her gown and showing off the honorary PhD award from Lead Times Africa Magazine’s event held at the University of Lagos.

The controversial reality star also expressed her appreciation to her team, Tacha Titans, for their constant support.

READ ALSO:
She wrote, “It’s such an honour to receive this honorary DOCTORATE. This is particularly special.
“A huge thank you to Titans and My Team for all your love & support over the years. We’ve got lots more work to do!!! Dr Tacha”

See photos and videos from the event below;

https://twitter.com/symply_tacha/status/1685318647017836545?s=46
Post Views: 51
Tags:

Read Previous

Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Critic Over Her Revealing Outfit (Video)
Read Next

Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat ask Tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour, Adeniran, PDP’s petitions