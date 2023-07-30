BBNaija: Tacha Bags Honourary Doctorate Degree

The brand influencer announced her new title via her Twitter page while sharing photos of herself looking honourably in her gown and showing off the honorary PhD award from Lead Times Africa Magazine’s event held at the University of Lagos.

The controversial reality star also expressed her appreciation to her team, Tacha Titans, for their constant support.

She wrote, “It’s such an honour to receive this honorary DOCTORATE. This is particularly special.

“A huge thank you to Titans and My Team for all your love & support over the years. We’ve got lots more work to do!!! Dr Tacha”

See photos and videos from the event below;

https://twitter.com/symply_tacha/status/1685318647017836545?s=46