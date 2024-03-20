BBNaija: Soma Breaks Silence Amid Breakup With Angel Smith

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Soma has finally broken his silence amid rumours of his breakup with his lover, Angel Smith.

New Telegraph reports that Soma took to his Instagram page to remove the “I love you” from the birthday post he made for Angel a few weeks ago.

This comes after news made rounds that the two love birds broke up a few weeks ago after Angel Smith allegedly stepped out with some male friends in an all-loved event.

Reacting to the breakup rumour, Soma took to his X page to drag his critics for dragging him amid the breakup. He tweeted, “Nobody reach to dey tension me! Oya make una face front… if you’re looking something to drag kindly locate the tiger generator in your backyard…”