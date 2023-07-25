BBNaija: Sheggz And Bella Celebrate First Anniversary

Two lovebirds from BBNaija’s former housemates, Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo have taken to their social media platforms to celebrate their first anniversary.

Their love story started during the Big Brother Naija ‘level up’ season and are excited about it as their love has continued to wax strong despite a lot of controversial opinions from their family, friends, and fan.

Taking to their respective Twitter account, they expressed excitement and joy for their relationship coming this far, as it hasn’t been easy.

Bella stated that it hasn’t been an easy ride but she is quite glad they made it through.

She also said that even though they are both imperfect, she just can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.

Sharing an adorable picture of the both of them, she wrote: “One year down, the rest of our lives to go. It has been a long year but we made it through together.

“Can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Our relationship is not perfect, but the love we have for each other makes up for all the small imperfections. Happy Anniversary baby”.

Sheggz on the other hand, stated that he is happy they are still sticking together, against all odds.

He, however, made a real mark regarding his trolls, who have constantly longed for their split, telling them that he has always told them that their love will always triumph.

He wrote: “Against all odds! Big Sheggz X Bella. I hate to say it all I told y’all..you just didn’t listen. 1 year down… Let’s go, baby”.