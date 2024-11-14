BBNaija: Sheggz Addresses Infidelity Allegations

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Sheggz has finally addressed the recent infidelity allegations involving his girlfriend, Bella, offering insights into his social life and relationships with women.

New Telegraph recalls that Sheggz and Bella were love interest in the Big Brother Naija Level Up Season and their relationship has been one of the strongest and most formidable romances to emerge from the reality show.

Speaking in a recent interview with BTS reality show, Sheggz revealed that recently, Bella received a message alleging that he has a girlfriend in London named Cynthia.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the allegations, Sheggz clarified that he has no knowledge of anybody identified as Cynthia in London and the only Cynthia he knows is actually his cleaner.

Reflecting on his social life and relationships with women, he said: “I have female friends, I party, I work and I still want to be young.

“I’m social and I don’t want to be in a situation where, because I’m in a relationship, I feel like I’m in prison”.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: