BBNaija: Seyi Awolowo Vows Never To Return To Reality Show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has firmly declared that he will never return to the reality show if given another opportunity.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Old Secrets Podcast, the grandson of Nigeria’s late nationalist, Obafemi Awolowo, reflected on his time in the BBNaija house, describing it as an experience that exposed him to unfair treatment.

Seyi revealed that he felt bullied by what he described as “Very low, insignificant and uneducated people” during his stay on the show, adding that even some educated individuals, who should have known better, chose to join the bullying for their own convenience.

READ ALSO:

“I will never go back to the show. Multichoice can’t even call me. I allowed myself to get bullied by very insignificant and uneducated people.

“Not to mention the educated ones among them who had the ability to see the truth but, because of convenience, refused to stand by it,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Seyi made it clear that he has no regrets about how he conducted himself in the house.

According to him, even if he could turn back time, he would not change his actions, as the lessons he learned were part of his personal growth.

Seyi Awolowo, who participated in BBNaija Season 4 “Pepper Dem” and later returned as a housemate in BBNaija All Stars, has since focused on his career outside the reality show.