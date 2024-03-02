BBNaija Season 9 Sets To Premierer As Organisers Tease Fans

The organizers of the highly competitive reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) on Saturday drop hints on the forthcoming season 9 edition of the show.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the last edition, themed ‘All-Stars’, had many past winners and contestants from various seasons compete for the grand prize of 120 million Naira prize money.

At the end of the keenly contested show, former Level-up housemate, Ilebaye, emerged as the winner of the All-Stars season, while Mercy Eke, winner of Pepper Dem emerged as the first runner-up, followed by CeeC of See Gobe season.

In anticipation of this year’s programme, the BBNaija organisers via its offical X page tease fans about the upcoming season.

The post reads, “Last season, Biggie asked for the All-Stars! This time, he has his eyes set on something different. What could it be this time around?”