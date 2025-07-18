BBNaija Season 10 Premieres July 26 With Record-Breaking N150m Grand Prize

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 2025 season of Big Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show will premiere on July 26.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, the organisers also revealed that this year’s winner will take home a staggering N150 million — the highest grand prize in the show’s history since its debut in 2006.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group, expressed her excitement: “Today we are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy.”

While the official theme for Season 10 will be unveiled on the premiere night, viewers can anticipate a fresh wave of excitement. “BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living breathing cultural force.

It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition,” added Tejumola.

With a two-night opening live show for Big Brother Naija Season 10, the season is poised to build upon the legacy of its predecessors, with fans expecting a more dynamic and entertaining experience.

What we couldn't fully imagine the is how deeply the show would resonate not only in Nigeria but across Africa and in the global diaspora, where our stories continue to connect people to home."

What we couldn’t fully imagine the is how deeply the show would resonate not only in Nigeria but across Africa and in the global diaspora, where our stories continue to connect people to home.”

The beloved Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be returning as the host of the 2025 reality TV show, guiding viewers through every twist and turn of the season.

This year’s edition of the reality show kicks off with a double premiere on July 26 and 27. At the event, host Ebuka revealed that Big Brother Naija has featured 197 housemates across its nine seasons.

He also shared that the show has aired for 709 days in total, with a combined prize pool of N637 million awarded to winners so far.

For the ‘No Loose Guard’ season in 2024, contestants were required to audition in pairs and entered the show as duos before they were eventually unpaired to compete individually.

At the end of the season, Kellyrae defeated other housemates to win the grand prize of N100 million.

The feat also saw him become the first married person to win the show. For this year’s edition, the organisers brought back the physical auditions, which were held between May 16 and 18.