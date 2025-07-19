BBNaija Season 10: Celebrating 10 Years Of Excitement, Fun, Entertainment

…as new season begins July 26/27

From a show that started from being just another reality TV experiment to literally becoming the blueprint for how African entertainment should be done, Big Brother Naija returns with its 10th edition offering contestants a chance at fame, fortune, and life-changing opportunities.

Since inception in 2006, the BBNaija franchise has produced nine winners that include Katung Aduwak, Micheal Efe Ojemba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshe ’Laycon’, Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney), Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (Phyna) and Ilebaye Odiniya.

With each edition branded with a theme; viewers have enjoyed fun-filled editions ranging from “See Gobe” to “Double Wahala,” “Pepper Dem,” “Lockdown,” “Shine ya Eyes,” “Level up” and the “All-stars season” and with the 10th edition kicking off with two opening nights on Saturday July 26 and Sunday July 27, fans are anticipating the theme of the latest edition.

The Big Brother franchise, including Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has a significant impact on both popular culture and individuals. It has become a cultural phenomenon, particularly among young people, due to its production style, use of blended pop culture, and ability to launch careers. The show also influences perceptions of fame and wealth, and is imparting social and moral values, especially among youths.

With over 3,000 production crew members, since its inception, the reality show has engaged over 197 housemates, given Nigerians non-stop 709 days of undiluted entertainment and has equally disbursed N637million prize gifts.

As a buildup to the 10th edition, viewers will enjoy 71 days of unfiltered and unedited show from the carefully selected housemates as the organisers announced a staggering N150million grand prize for the lucky winner.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group, expressed her excitement: “Today we are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy.

“BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force. It has given voice to a new generation of talents, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has redefined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition,” added Tejumola.

While the official theme for Season 10 will be unveiled on the premiere night, viewers can anticipate a fresh wave of excitement. The beloved Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as host, guiding viewers through every twist and turn of the season.

It is pertinent to note that the show has become the ultimate launching pad for literally everything; careers, brands, and the entire social media empires. It’s like watching people speedrun fame in real-time.