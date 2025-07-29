BBNaija Season 10: All 28 Housemates Shockingly Put Up For Eviction

Big Brother Naija Season 10 is off to a fiery start as Biggie threw the entire house into confusion on Monday night by putting all 28 housemates up for possible eviction just hours after the first Head of House game.

The drama began during the usual Diary Room nomination session, where each housemate was expected to nominate two contestants for possible eviction. However, Biggie had other plans.

After only a few names like Sabrina, Mide, and Kaybobo were called out, Biggie halted the process and delivered a stern twist.

“All housemates, except the Head of House should stand,” Biggie commanded.

He then declared that everyone, apart from the Head of House Jason Jae, would face eviction this week.

To make things even more intense, Biggie reminded the housemates that: “Campaigning for votes or trying to influence public opinion is strictly prohibited.”

Anyone caught discussing nominations or potential evictions would be penalized.

With this bold twist, the stakes have never been higher in the BBNaija Season 10 house.

The first live eviction show is scheduled for Sunday night, and fans across the country are already bracing for what’s next.