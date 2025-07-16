BBNaija Season 10: N150m Up For Grab

Organizers of Nigeria’s longest TV reality running show, BBNaija is back bigger and better.

The show is expected to kick off Saturday July 26 and Sunday July 27 respectively.

Organisers also revealed that 2025 winner will take home a staggering N150 million, the highest grand prize in the show’s history since its debut in 2006.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be returning as the host of the 2025 reality TV show.

This year’s edition of the reality show kicks off with a double premiere on July 26 and 27.

At the event, host Ebuka revealed that Big Brother Naija has featured 197 housemates across its nine seasons.

He also shared that the show has aired for 709 days in total, with a combined prize pool of N637 million awarded to winners so far.

For the ‘No Loose Guard’ season in 2024, contestants were required to audition in pairs and entered the show as duos before they were eventually unpaired to compete individually.