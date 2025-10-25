BBNaija: Saskay Laments The Struggles Of Schooling Abroad

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tsakute Ladi Jonah, popularly known as Saskay has opened up on her experience navigating between the Nigerian and European education systems.

Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Global Security and Strategy at the Brussels School of Governance in Belgium, Saskay revealed that she faced significant challenges adapting to the new academic environment.

In a recent post on her verified X handle, Saskay highlighted the stark contrast between the two systems, noting that Nigerian students are often taught to memorise and reproduce lessons in exams, whereas European students are encouraged to think critically, explore knowledge beyond the classroom, and apply it to real-life scenarios.

She wrote: “Schooling in Nigeria made me learn exactly what I was taught and spit it out in tests/exams.

“It’s a bit of a struggle tbh especially since I’ve never learnt how to do the latter.”

Speaking of challenges, Saskay in the past, revealed that she had waited five years for the opportunity to pursue her Master’s degree, facing moments of doubt and uncertainty along the way.

She explained how she had almost settled for a course that wasn’t her passion before this opportunity arose.