BBNaija S9: Emotional Moment As Fans Gift Shaun N20m, Others On Birthday

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9 ” No Loose Guard”, Shaun Okojie, has gotten emotional as fans gifted him N20 million, full tuition for London drama school, and other expensive gifts for his birthday.
Shaun, who recently turned a new age was surprised by fans who came out with full force to support their own as they rained different gifts on him.
In a video that surfaced online, various lifesize cheques were seen at the event venue.
One of the gifts was a cheque of N20 Million, another a full tuition for Identity Drama School of Acting in London, a 150,000 fuel voucher, 2.5M return ticket to any African country of his choice among others.
Reaction trailing this post:
victoriaa_eb said: “So Bbn fans are not in Nigeria? Lol”
mosesiloba asked: “So then still dey use this format? I think say e downcast”
sholapaid_ opined: “Maybe na standing fan”
shidaladiva asked: ” Which fans? Cos I no understand”
kennedyexcel stated: “Which fans gave you 20m? Fans wey never see food chop for this Tinubu government, Abi na the ones wey dey trek from mainland to island..”
progressclement said: “Fans wey no see food chop d contribute 20 million?”
princess_starrrrrrr commented: “He’s even crying on top money wey he gift himself. Who una wan deceive for this country.”
timsleyd_ said: “Oniro which fan .bbn this year wey no loud”
