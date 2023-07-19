BBNaija S8: Dorathy, Prince Allegedly Withdrew From Reality TV Show

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Dorathy and Prince have reportedly dropped out of the anticipated annual reality TV show because of Mercy Eke.

BBNaija season 8, tagged All Stars edition is set to begin on the 23rd of July as former housemates from other editions of the show will be coming together to compete for the grand prize of a whopping sum of N120 million.

However, some of the housemates from the other seasons have been selected to participate in this new season of All-Stars. Although the names and housemates of the new show are yet to be known, there have been rumours speculating that the Winner of the Pepper Dem season, Mercy Eke was part of the selected housemate.

However, according to a source, former housemates Dorathy and Prince dropped out after discovering that Mercy Eke was part of the selected housemates and has over 5K sim cards and uncountable registration points.