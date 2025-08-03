New Telegraph

August 3, 2025
BBNaija 2025: Housemates Kick Off First Saturday Night Party In Style

The first Saturday Night Party in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10 house took place on August 2nd and as expected, their outfits were loud, and the dance floor stayed hot all through the night.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the party gave housemates the perfect chance to unwind and express themselves after a tense and dramatic week.

From steamy slow dances to bubbly group performances, the energy was giving by all the housemates.

READ ALSO:

Fans on social media couldn’t stop commenting on housemate pairings and brewing ships, the fire playlist that had even the camera crew dancing and the fashion moments that screamed loudly.

With just one party down, it’s safe to say: the stakes are high, the dance moves are hotter, and this season is only getting started.

