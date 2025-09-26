BBNaija S10: Zita Tender Apology To Rooboy After Physical Altercation

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Zita, has apologised to Rooboy after a physical altercation over a distraction that occured during their wager task.

Following the advice of a fellow housemate, Kola, Zita went to tender her sincere apology to Rooboy, who had claimed frankly that he wasn’t angry and had forgiven her, but they can not remain close pals as the disrespect from Zita is becoming too frequent, which he cannot continue to bear as a man.

“I have forgiven you, but I cannot do friendship like that,” Rooboy told Zita.

He said the incident and a pattern of what he described as disrespectful behaviour damaged trust between them.

Rooboy said he was not angry in the moment, but stressed that apologies alone could not erase the extent of what had happened. He recalled the humiliation of having food poured on his face and said the act crossed a line.

“It’s not about sorry, sorry cannot do anything,” he said, explaining that while they will still exchange greetings, the playful closeness and the banter that once defined their relationship were over.

In the exchange, Rooboy also admitted that his response in the moment could have been violent, and he reflected aloud on how angry he had felt. He said he restrained himself because he ultimately did not want to harm Zita, calling his decision to hold back a deliberate choice.

“I’m not supposed to continue it as a man. If I do, I’m the stupid one,” he said, adding that he considered the possible consequences of reacting physically and chose not to escalate the situation.

Zita reportedly apologised earnestly and acknowledged her role in the confrontation. While both parties appear to want to draw a line under the incident, Rooboy’s comments indicate the emotional fallout remains significant and that their friendship will require time, if it is to be rebuilt at all.