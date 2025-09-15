BBNaija S10: Zita Becomes New HoH, Dethrones Koyin

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Zita has become the new Head of House (HoS), dethroning her fellow housemate, koyin who reigned for 16 hours as the HoH.

On Monday, Zita who has previously won the title once, wins again making it the second time of her wining the challenge beating the other housemates who contended with her.

READ ALSO:

She had completed all three games for the Head of House challengers and won the third game by virtue of having the third ball in hand when the buzzer went off and her housemates, fans have congratulated her happily across social media.

She also completed her first task which was to choose who she wishes to enjoy the privilege with and she chose Kola, thus giving both him and her immunity for the week.