BBNaija S10: Zita Becomes New Head Of House

In a dramatic turn of events on Big Brother Naija Season 10, Zita has emerged as the new Head of House (HoH) after winning Monday’s challenge, dethroning Doris barely 24 hours after she was initially crowned.

The twist, introduced as part of Big Brother’s evolving game format, saw Zita outplay fellow housemates to seize control of the house for the week.

Following her victory, Zita exercised her new privilege by selecting Rooboy as both her deputy and house guest.

The duo will now share the luxurious HoH lounge for the week.

With her win, Zita has secured full immunity from nominations this week, exclusive access to the HoH room and the power to influence house dynamics and strategies.

This win comes shortly after Jason Jae and Tracy set a new record as the first housemates to successfully defend their HoH titles under Big Brother’s newly introduced format.

Before her dethronement on Monday, Doris had been announced as HoH during Sunday night’s challenge, making her the third female HoH of the season and the leader for Week 4.

However, her reign was cut short after Big Brother triggered the special Monday twist.