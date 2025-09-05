BBNaija S10: You’re Making Me Look Stupid, Kola Tells Dede

There was unlimited drama in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house on Thursday night as one of the housemates, Kola, openly confronted Dede over her growing closeness with fellow contestant, Koyin.

The tension followed a cozy moment between Dede and Koyin during the pool party, where they were spotted lying down together in a way that unsettled Kola.

Kola, who has consistently made his feelings for Dede clear, later expressed his disappointment in a private conversation with Zita, saying her actions left him feeling embarrassed and disrespected.

“Just hear me out, right? You know I tell you things, and I trust you to the core. But what’s going on downstairs with you and Koyin sitting on the bed?

You’re making me look stupid. I don’t even do that with any other person, not even Imisi, because she’ll make it seem like I’m moving from one person to another,” Kola said.

In response, Dede explained her side of the story in a separate conversation with Joanna. She clarified that the encounter with Koyin was not romantic but rather an unexpected emotional moment.

According to her, Koyin had been drinking, became overwhelmed, and broke down in tears, a side of him she had never seen before.

“It was the first time I saw him like that. He was vulnerable, and we were just being normal, more like a boy and a girl sharing a moment,” Dede explained.

The incident has since sparked conversations among fans of the reality show, with many speculating on whether this development could affect the dynamics between Kola, Dede, and Koyin in the coming days.