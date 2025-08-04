Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, “Thelma Lawson” has claimed that fellow contestant, Imisi, is “Always playing the victim card”.

Thelma, who is the acting Head of House for the week, revealed this by talking to the housemates during a meeting in the lounge.

“You’re always trying to play victim, Imisi, and you won’t do it this week,” she said.

This utterance came after Imisi broke down in tears following a serious disagreement with Rooboy and Koyin over the chores in the kitchen.

The drama began when Imisi refused to do the dishes, leading to an exchange of words with Rooboy.

Imisi was later seen alone on a garden swing, obviously emotional and wiping away tears.

Reacting to the mild drama, Thelma said she’s not buying into Imisi’s emotional display, stating that it’s a scheme to gain sympathy.

@I.O commented, “Why people dey always vex for person wey dey use pity strategy? Nobody says anything about those entering fake relationships as a strategy or those messing people’s things, but na the person wey dey use pity as a strategy be the problem.”

@Amelia wrote, “One thing about Imisi, she will not back down and won’t be called furniture.”

@ozzy tweeted, “Honestly, I do not stan anybody, but Imisi is not playing victim like you people label it.”

While most were in support of Imisi, some also agreed with Thelma, and many stayed neutral, hoping for the one with the most strategic plan to win.