BBNaija S10: Victory, Gigi Jasmine Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemates, Victory and Gigi Jasmine, have been evicted from the reality TV show.

The eviction took place during the live eviction show on Sunday, August 24, 2025 where the duo were announced as the latest contestants to leave the Big Brother house.

Both housemates secured the least number of votes from viewers after a tense week of nominations and voting.

The eviction came just days after an intense series of tasks and diary sessions, with emotions running high among the housemates.

While some contestants expressed their hopes of making it further in the game, others reflected on their journey so far in the house.

READ ALSO:

According to the official voting chart, Gigi Jasmine garnered 1.51% votes while Victory managed 2.15% with Ivatar narrowly escaping eviction with 2.22% of the votes leaving 22 contestants still running for the grand prize of N150 million.

This marks another turning point in the BBNaija Season 10 journey, as the competition grows fiercer with fewer housemates remaining in the race for the grand prize.