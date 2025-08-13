BBNaija S10: Victory Faces Backlash After Mocking Thelma

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Victory, has come under intense backlash after a Wednesday morning altercation with fellow housemate Thelma Lawson, during which he mocked her status as a single mother.

The drama began when Thelma criticised Victory, calling him “A clown” who lacked discipline and claiming she could go the rest of the season without speaking to him because he “Doesn’t add any value” to her.

Later, Victory vented his anger to fellow housemate, Kulture, revealing that he responded with a personal dig at Thelma’s motherhood.

“She dey talk say I no get self-control, but na you don born one. She think say I dey play for here? She dey tell me nonsense,” he said.

Thelma, who shared during the BBNaija premiere that she is a single mother and uninterested in romance in the house, had initially received empathy from many viewers.

However, Victory’s jab turned her personal story into a point of ridicule, something fans have widely condemned as misogynistic.

Within hours, X erupted with criticism as many accused Victory of sexism, with one user saying: “Victory insulting Thelma by linking her motherhood to ‘lack of self-control’ is not just petty, it’s peak misogyny.

“Motherhood is a badge of honour, not an insult.” @AssistantEbukaa

Others took aim at his general behaviour towards women, accusing him of arrogance and condescension. Some even questioned why other female housemates didn’t speak up during the incident.

While the majority condemned his remarks, a handful of viewers admitted that his chaotic nature makes for “Messy” television, with one user joking about enjoying his unpredictable drama.