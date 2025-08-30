BBNaija S10: Victory Breaks Silence On His Love Triangle

The evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Victory, has addressed the love triangle between Gigi Jasmine and Joanna.

Speaking on the development, Victory said that though he shifted his affection to Joanna, he insisted he never stopped liking Gigi.

Victory, who was at the centre of a much-talked-about love triangle involving fellow housemates Gigi Jasmine and Joanna, had his affections visibly shifted during the course of the show, sparking endless debates among fans on social media.

During his early weeks in the house, Victory openly pursued Gigi Jasmine, creating the impression that the two were building a strong connection.

However, in the weeks leading up to his eviction, viewers noticed a dramatic change; Victory began spending more time with Joanna, even choosing her as his guest during his tenure as Head of House.

This unexpected switch raised eyebrows, especially as both Victory and Gigi were evicted on the same night, leaving fans curious about the state of his feelings.

Speaking after his eviction, Victory clarified that his interest in Gigi Jasmine was genuine but that his bond with Joanna grew naturally over time.

He said: “I came into the house and met a lot of people. Even though I made moves towards Gigi in the first week, I had to pause at some point in the show to evaluate my choices. It wasn’t a case of not liking her again; it was just a case of me liking someone else, Joanna.

My fondness for Joanna started with choosing her as my guest during my tenure as Head of House. We got along well, and the likeness grew with time. At the end of the day, my philosophy is that you can like a thousand people depending on what you like them for.”

Victory also emphasised that he never stopped liking Gigi. Instead, he believes it is possible to like multiple people simultaneously, depending on the circumstances and personal connections.