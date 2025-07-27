Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10/10 Housemate, Thelma Lawson, has revealed that her appearance on the show is sponsored by a drive to have fun.

The 26-year-old star also revealed during Saturday’s Premiere that she’s single, but uninterested in a relationship, adding that she had a child, who would be turning two in a bit.

READ ALSO

“I have a son, he will be 2 years old soon, but for me I am here to have fun. I am here to have fun, wear my bikini, and shake bumbum. I am not here for a relationship, though I am single,” she said

Thelma also described herself as a person who loves to stand out and promised the viewing audience loads of drama.