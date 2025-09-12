BBNaija S10: Thelma, Imisi Clash Over Bikini

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house turned chaotic after two housemates, Thelma and Imisi clashed over an incident involving Thelma’s bikini.

The drama began on Thursday during the Pool party, when Thelma accused Imisi of dragging her bikini in a way that could have caused it to come off.

“Can you imagine? If I had worn my rope bikini, it would have loosened as she dragged it,” Thelma fumed while narrating the incident to fellow housemate Mide.

Although Imisi denied dragging the bikini, Thelma stood her ground, calling her “very stupid” and warning Kola, a fellow housemate who came to apologise on Imisi’s behalf, that she wouldn’t tolerate such behaviour.

According to Thelma, this isn’t the first time Imisi has caused trouble, but she feels housemates always shield her.

“She is not a baby. It’s not every time she does something wrong that someone will be apologising for her,” she said.

The situation escalated further when Sultana got involved, confronting Imisi and telling her she was wrong. This reportedly made Imisi angry, and she accused Sultana of “not picking a side” as a friend.

Thelma didn’t stop there. She revealed that during a drink-sharing session, she deliberately gave Isabella’s shots to Sultana and Kuture, leaving Imisi out. “Your friends wey no fit even give you something dem get and you dey claim say you get friends?” she mocked.

The altercation sparked intense reactions from other housemates, with Mide describing Imisi’s behaviour as “bare minimum” and emphasising that she was clearly in the wrong.

This clash has now become one of the most talked-about moments in the BBNaija house.