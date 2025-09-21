BBNaija S10: Thelma, Bright Morgan Evicted After Saturday Night Party

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, housemates, Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan were on Saturday night evicted from the show in a dramatic twist that caught both the contestants and viewers off guard.

The surprise eviction took place shortly after the weekly Saturday night party when the reality TV show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made an unexpected appearance in the house around 11 pm.

After a brief chat with the housemates, Ebuka dropped the bombshell announcement that at least one contestant would be leaving the game that night.

Tension filled the air as he revealed Thelma Lawson as the first housemate to be evicted, followed by Bright Morgan.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the double eviction left the remaining housemates stunned and struggling to process the shocking turn of events.

One of the most emotional reactions came from Mide, Bright Morgan’s love interest in the house, who broke down in tears following his eviction.

Similarly, Kaybobo appeared visibly shaken by Thelma’s departure, highlighting the growing bonds and alliances inside the house.

With only two weeks left before the grand finale, Ebuka encouraged the housemates to stay focused and make their mark in the competition.

He also reminded the housemates that the regular Sunday night eviction show would still go ahead as planned.

The unexpected eviction has once again proven the unpredictable nature of the BBNaija 10/10 season, keeping fans on edge as the finale draws closer.