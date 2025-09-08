BBNaija S10: Thelma Becomes HoH For Week 7

Thelma Lawson has become the new Head of House (HoH) for Week 7 of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, dethroning Faith’s off the title after Monday’s challenger games.

Thelma, who previously held the HoH title briefly in Week 2, joined the league of females to officially secure the position this season.

Her win gives her leadership privileges in the house, as well as immunity from eviction.

She chose Mide as her HoH lounge guest, a choice that also grants her immunity for the week.

The contest began with Faith, Koyin, Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Bright Morgan, and Thelma competing for the crown. After the first round, Koyin, Bright, Faith, and Thelma advanced to the final stage. It was there that Thelma outperformed her rivals to clinch the HoH seat. Faith had entered the games as the Interim HoH, a title he earned in the previous week after defeating Koyin and Kuture. His brief reign after the previous HoH win last week saw him choose Joanna as his guest in the lounge, a decision that generated some buzz among housemates. His tenure, however, was cut short as Thelma dethroned him during Monday’s showdown. New Telegraph recalls that Mensan was named as Snail of the House on Sunday, September 8. The leadership shuffle marks another twist in a season that has seen unexpected moments. Fans wait in anticipation for what Thelma’s regime will feel like.