BBNaija S10: Sultana Reveals How Victory Proposed Marriage To Her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has taken another dramatic twist as one of the housemates, Sultana, revealed that fellow contestant, Victory, once proposed marriage to her inside the house.

The disclosure came on Saturday afternoon while Sultana was countering Victory’s claim that he had never asked any woman out in the show.

Interestingly, in front of their fellow housemates and right before him, Sultana stated that Victory not only confessed his love to her but also expressed a desire to marry her.

READ ALSO:

“You came at me (asked me out), then you’re saying that you’ve never told anyone you love them. You didn’t just tell me you love me, you told me that you want to marry me,” she said.

Interestingly, Victory did not deny Sultana’s claims, leaving the other housemates stunned.

Earlier in the season, Sultana had confided in her close friend Gigi Jasmine, who openly has a crush on Victory, that nothing romantic would happen between her and him.

This revelation has once again stirred conversations among fans of the reality show, with many speculating on Victory’s true intentions and whether a love triangle could be brewing in the house.