BBNaija S10: Sultana Emerges HoH For Week 9

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Sultana, has emerged as the new Head of House (HoH) for Week 9, dethroning the interim HoH, Faith.

New Telegraph reports that this win comes with a guaranteed spot in the grand finale of the season.

The HOH challenger, part of the special 10/10 edition twist introduced by Big Brother, saw Sultana emerge victorious after competing fiercely against other housemates, Faith, Kola, Koyin, Dede and Mide.

As Head of House, Sultana will enjoy immunity from nominations, exclusive access to the HOH lounge, and the privilege of leading the house dynamics for the week.

For her choice of house guest, she selected Isabella, granting her shared access to the lounge and its privileges.

Following the Head of House challenger game, Mensan was voted ‘Most Influential Player’ for Week 9, a recognition that also comes with immunity from possible eviction and an automatic spot in the finale as the show gradually comes to an end.