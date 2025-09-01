Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Sultana, has emerged as the interim Head of House (HoH) and is set to defend her title in Monday’s game.

After her win, Sultana had an intense conversation with fellow housemate Jason Jae in the garden, where she shared a deep personal chapter of her life.

She revealed that she was married at just 15 years old and is now a proud mother of two daughters, Aaliyah and Lianora.

“I was married off really young as a child,” she told Jason. When asked how old she was, she said, “I was about 15.” She explained that although the marriage was not her choice, her determination and stubbornness helped her eventually break free.

Sultana also revealed that she had her children via C-section.

READ ALSO:

According to a post on her official X account, managed by her team, she reflected on her journey, noting that she has built herself up brick by brick with the support of family and friends and has learned to own her story.

Sultana spoke tenderly about her daughters, saying, “Aaliyah and Lianora are my world. I love them so much and cherish them with all my heart.” She also hinted at the untold stories behind her tattoos, describing herself as “like an onion, the more you peel, the more you discover.” Sultana’s team also shared that her participation in BBNaija is more than just a game; it is a platform to inspire girl children in the North who may have faced similar challenges. Through her story, she hopes to send a strong message: “If I can overcome this, you can too.” She wants young girls in similar situations to know that early marriage or other hardships do not define their future.