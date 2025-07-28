BBNaija S10: Sabrina Warns Kola About Dede’s ‘Designer Show-Off’ Attitude

Just few hours after the men entered the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house, alliances are already forming and so are the subtle jabs.

In a private chat, housemate Sabrina was seen giving her not-so-sweet opinions about some of the girls to new male housemate Kola. Her biggest target? Dede.

According to Sabrina, “Dede dey do like say na she get designer pass. She too dey show off, but she no fit try me sha.” The comment has sparked early fan debate: is Sabrina simply being honest, or is she trying to plant biased seeds in Kola’s mind?

While Dede has indeed been flaunting her designer fits and confident energy, some fans argue that Kola just got in and should be left to form his own opinions without being influenced by personal biases.

One viewer wrote: “Sabrina’s already campaigning for character assassination. Let Kola observe and decide for himself jare.”

Others, however, agree with Sabrina, saying Dede’s fashion flaunting is beginning to look excessive.