BBNaija S10: Sabrina Exits Show Over Health Issues

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Sabrina Idukpaye, has exited the reality show on Monday due to medical reasons; a development that came on the heels of Sunday’s live evictions.

Sabrina emotionally informed her fellow housemates that she must leave immediately for medical care.

“I am leaving the house today. I have to go pack right now. I am leaving for medical reasons. I don’t know whether I am coming back… You guys should kill this in my honour,” she said.

READ ALSO:

Referring to her condition, Dr. Faith Adewale, a fellow housemate, disclosed that Sabrina has been dealing with painful water retention and requires specialised medical attention.

This marks the first medical exit of the season, and it comes shortly after two housemates were evicted live on Sunday, reducing the competing pool even further.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu responded on social media, sending his support to Sabrina as she leaves the competition.