BBNaija S10: Rooboy Becomes New HoH

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 house witnessed another dramatic twist on Monday as housemate, Rooboy, emerged victorious in the Week 5 Head of House (HoH) challenge, officially dethroning Jason Jae.

Jason Jae, who had been crowned HoH after Sunday’s live eviction show, lost his reign just a day later when Rooboy outshone fellow contenders Bright Morgan, Kuture, Dede, and Koyin in a competitive challenge that tested both skill and strategy.

With his win, Rooboy secured immunity from nominations, guaranteeing his safety for the week.

He also gains exclusive access to the luxurious HOH room, a privilege that comes with considerable influence in the house.

READ ALSO:

In his first major decision as HOH, Rooboy chose Zita as his deputy and house guest, granting her special privileges and protection from eviction.

Biggie officially announced the outcome of the challenge to the housemates, saying:

“Housemates, your new Head of House is Rooboy. Kindly select your house guest.”

Rooboy responded with excitement, declaring: “Z to the I to the T to the A, Zita Big Brother.”

The announcement has set the tone for an eventful week in the BBNaija house as alliances, strategies, and rivalries continue to evolve under Rooboy’s reign.