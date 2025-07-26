New Telegraph

July 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. BBNaija S10: Organizers…

BBNaija S10: Organizers Unveil New Biggie’s House

The organizers of the highly anticipated reality TV star, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has officially launched the season 10 as they unveil a stunning new house for the show.

The newly unveiled house features bold colours, trendy interiors, and striking design, all crafted to spark drama, alliances, and entertainment over the next 71 days.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the reality TV show will air live on Showmax across Africa from Sunday, July 28 until October 5, 2025.

According to the organizers, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as the anchor for the season.

READ ALSO

This landmark edition promises the biggest prize in BBNaija history with a record-breaking of ₦150 million grand prize, spread over the 10 weeks of drama, strategy, and surprises.

Over nine seasons, BBNaija has crowned iconic winners: Katung Aduwak (Season 1), Efe Ejeba (Season 2), Miracle Igbokwe (Season 3), and Mercy Eke, the first female champion (Season 4).

Later stars like Laycon (Season 5), Whitemoney (Season 6), Phyna (Season 7), Ilebaye (All-Stars Season 8), and Kellyrae, the first married winner in Season 9, have cemented the show’s legacy.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Fubara Lauds UNIPORT For Conferring Doctorate Degree On Wike
Read Next

BBNaija: Ebuka Channels Nollywood Classic In Bold Retro Look For Season 10 Premiere