BBNaija S10: Organizers Unveil New Biggie’s House

The organizers of the highly anticipated reality TV star, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has officially launched the season 10 as they unveil a stunning new house for the show.

The newly unveiled house features bold colours, trendy interiors, and striking design, all crafted to spark drama, alliances, and entertainment over the next 71 days.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the reality TV show will air live on Showmax across Africa from Sunday, July 28 until October 5, 2025.

According to the organizers, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as the anchor for the season.

This landmark edition promises the biggest prize in BBNaija history with a record-breaking of ₦150 million grand prize, spread over the 10 weeks of drama, strategy, and surprises.

Over nine seasons, BBNaija has crowned iconic winners: Katung Aduwak (Season 1), Efe Ejeba (Season 2), Miracle Igbokwe (Season 3), and Mercy Eke, the first female champion (Season 4).

Later stars like Laycon (Season 5), Whitemoney (Season 6), Phyna (Season 7), Ilebaye (All-Stars Season 8), and Kellyrae, the first married winner in Season 9, have cemented the show’s legacy.