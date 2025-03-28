BBNaija S10: Organizers To Introduce New Twist

Share

The organizers of the famous Nigerian reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Multichoice, have introduced a new twist ahead of the tenth edition of the reality show.

New Telegraph recalls that BBNaija is known for its unpredictable twists introduced every season of the reality TV show with just one winner going home with the mouth-watering prize money.

According to the announcement made on its official Facebook page, this season, Big Brother Naija’s audition process will be physical, eliminating the usual online auditions.

Additionally, it was revealed that the audition date will be announced in due course.

The post reads, “This time, it’s all about showing up and being you. Ready to shine? ✨ “Get ready your moment is closer than you think! Season 10 is coming”. See the post below.

