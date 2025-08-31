BBNaija S10: Netizens React As Kola’s Private Chat With Dede Surfaces Online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has once again stirred up heated conversations on social media after one of the housemate, Kola Omotoso’s private chat with fellow housemate, Dede went viral.

The controversial moment happened on Friday night when Kola and Dede were engaged in what seemed like a casual discussion. However, when the clip surfaced online, many viewers claimed that Kola’s approach appeared to cross certain personal boundaries.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the video spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking debates and drawing harsh criticism from fans of the show.

Some netizens went as far as labelling Kola with derogatory terms such as “simp,” “predator,” and even “rapist,” creating a storm of damaging commentary about his character.

The situation escalated quickly, placing Kola at the center of one of the biggest controversies in the house this season.

In response, Kola’s family and management team issued a firm statement via his official X on Saturday, condemning the allegations as false, baseless, and malicious.

According to the statement, Kola has always conducted himself with respect and dignity in the house, particularly in his interactions with women.

His family further warned that defamatory remarks and character assassination will not be tolerated, emphasizing that those spreading false narratives would face legal consequences if the attacks continued.

“We want to categorically state that the defamatory narratives being spread about Kola are false, malicious, and dangerous.

“Kola has never at any point violated the rules of the show or disrespected his fellow housemates. We urge the public to desist from spreading defamatory remarks. Failure to comply will leave us with no choice but to pursue legal action,” the statement read.