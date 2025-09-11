BBNaija S10: My Participation Was Directed By God – Otega

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Otega, has revealed that his journey into the reality TV show was inspired by a divine instruction.

Speaking in a recent interview with Yanga, Otega disclosed that before auditioning, he had an unusual encounter in Benin where a woman approached him with what she described as a message from God.

According to him, the woman told him he was destined to go for the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Not long after the encounter, Otega said he received a link to the BBNaija registration form from a friend. Trusting the divine direction, he applied and, to his surprise, got selected on his very first attempt.

“A woman came to meet me in Benin that she has a message from God for me. She said I should go for Big Brother Naija. After that encounter, a friend sent me the BBNaija registration link, I filled it out and auditioned successfully at my first trial,” he recounted.

Otega’s revelation has sparked conversations among fans who are reacting to the idea of divine guidance leading him to one of Africa’s most popular reality shows.