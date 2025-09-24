BBNaija S10: My Girlfriend Called Organisers To Evict Me – Bright Morgan

The recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Bright Morgan, has made a shocking revelation about the circumstances surrounding his eviction from the reality TV show.

Speaking in a post-eviction interview on Tuesday, Morgan disclosed that his American girlfriend allegedly contacted the organisers of the show to request his removal.

According to him, she claimed he had a health challenge and was unfit to continue.

“My American girlfriend called the organisers to evict me from the show, saying I had a health challenge.

“The organisers then had to reach out to my family because I left their phone numbers as emergency contacts. They called my brother, who confirmed there was nothing like that,” Morgan said.

The reality star stressed that if he had any genuine health issues, he would have voluntarily exited the show himself.

He further revealed that he had never met his American girlfriend in person, noting that their relationship only began a few months ago.

“She wasn’t even in Nigeria, but she kept placing calls. Honestly, if I ever had a problem, I would have taken a voluntary exit from the show,” he added.