BBNaija S10: Mide, Zita, Rooboy Evicted In Week 9

The Big Brother Naija Season 10 live eviction show yesterday delivered another twist in the competition as three housemates Mide, Zita, and Rooboy were evicted in the 9th week of the show.

The unexpected triple eviction sent shockwaves through the house as the remaining contestants watched their fellow housemates exit one after the other.

Mide was the first to be evicted, followed by Zita, and finally Rooboy, all of whom have had significant moments during their stay in Biggie’s house. As the show edges closer to its grand finale, tensions are rising and the competition is getting tougher. With only 10 housemates left, the stakes are higher and every move counts more than ever.