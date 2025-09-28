BBNaija S10: Mide, Zita, Rooboy Evicted From Big Brother’s House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has witnessed yet another emotional moment as three housemates, Mide, Zita and Rooboy have been evicted from the Big Brother’s house.

The eviction, which took place during the live show on Sunday night, left housemates and viewers reflecting on the intense competition that continues to unfold in the house.

Their journey started with high energy and charisma as they pulled their weight in the house, and both have their best in the game.

This week’s Head of House (HoH) had earlier secured immunity, leaving the rest of the contestants at risk of eviction.

However, reactions have already begun pouring in on social media as fans expressed shock, sadness, and encouragement for the evicted housemates.

With these three housemates exit, the tension in the house is expected to rise as the remaining contestants continue their battle for the grand prize.