BBNaija S10: Mide Speaks On Exploring More With Bright Morgan

The evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Mide Iwasokun, has expressed her desire to explore more in her relationship with fellow evicted housemate, Bright Morgan.

Speaking after her Sunday live eviction show, Mide admitted that life in the house had been tougher since Morgan’s earlier exit, describing last week as particularly difficult.

“I did not expect to go far in the house. This week was harder without Bright Morgan. I want to explore more with Bright Morgan,” she revealed during her post-eviction interview.

Mide’s statement has fueled renewed interest in their relationship, which had been uncertain due to Morgan’s romantic ties outside the show.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bright Morgan disclosed that his American girlfriend, Ruth, had ended their relationship after accusing him of infidelity during his time in the house. The breakup became more evident when Morgan shared a clip of himself removing a tattoo of Ruth’s name from his arm.

Morgan had also admitted in a separate interview that while he is open to building a relationship with Mide, he wanted to properly resolve his issues with his girlfriend first.

With Ruth now out of the picture, fans are curious to see how things develop between the two former housemates outside the Big Brother house.

As Season 10 of BBNaija continues, relationships, alliances, and personal revelations remain at the heart of the show’s drama, keeping fans glued to every update.