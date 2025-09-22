BBNaija S10: Mensan, Faith Secure Final Spots As Sultan Wins Challenger Task

As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 race to the finale is heating up, with three housemates making major strides this week. Mensan has emerged as the Most Influential Housemate of the Week, a title that guarantees him a place in the grand finale.

Faith, on the other hand, has also secured her spot in the final stage, while Sultana triumphed in the weekly Challenger Task, earning immunity from eviction.

New Telegraph reports that Mensan’s recognition as the most influential highlights his consistent impact in the house.

Known for his charisma, leadership, and ability to connect with both housemates and viewers, his influence has shaped several defining moments this season. His new status ensures that he remains in the competition until the very end.

Faith, another strong contender, has equally booked her place in the finals. Her steady presence in the house and growing fan support have positioned her as one of the housemates to watch closely as the finale draws near.

Meanwhile, Sultan displayed resilience and focus in the Challenger Task, outshining her fellow contestants to secure the top spot.

Her win grants her immunity from this week’s eviction, giving her valuable time to strategise and strengthen her place in the house as the competition gets tougher.

With Mensan and Faith assured of their spots in the finals and Sultan shielded from eviction, the remaining housemates now face mounting pressure.

As the season moves closer to its conclusion, anticipation is building over who will ultimately claim the BBNaija Season 10 crown.